Shivamogga prison inmate swallows mobile phone, undergoes surgery

May 01, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

An inmate in Shivamogga Central Prison underwent surgery in Bengaluru following severe stomach pain. The doctors who conducted the surgery removed a mobile along with a battery and SIM.

Now, the Superintendent of Shivamogga Central Jail has filed a complaint against the inmate for possessing a banned item under the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act 2022.

Parashuram alias Chingari of Shivamogga complained of severe stomach pain on March 28. He was treated in the jail hospital. As he continued to suffer, the officials took him to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. The doctors reported ‘consumption of foreign bodies’ as the cause of the pain.

Later, as per the doctor’s advice, he was taken to Bengaluru Medical College in Bengaluru. He underwent surgery on April 25. Dr. Niyaz Ahmed, the Assistant Professor of Surgery, informed the officials that a mobile phone had been removed from his stomach.

The officials of the Central Prison in Bengaluru forwarded the mobile phone along with the battery and SIM found in the inmate’s stomach, to Shivamogga Prison. As prison inmates are barred from possessing mobile phones, the officials registered the case against him.

It is said that Parashuram swallowed to avoid getting caught by the officials, during a search operation in the prison. The police officials often conduct raids on the jail barracks to check if the inmates possess items like mobile phones, ganja, and other banned materials.

Anitha R., Jail Superintendent, told The Hindu that a case had been filed against the inmate at Tunga Police Station as his act constituted a violation of the law.