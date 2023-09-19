HamberMenu
Shivamogga police take out route march

September 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga police on Tuesday took out a route march in the city in view of Ganesha and Id-Milad festivals.

The route march led by senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, covered Murad Nagar. B.B. Road, Ameer Ahmed Circle, Shivappa Nayaka Circle, Gandhi Bazar Road, Ramanna Shetty Park, SPM Road, and neighbouring areas.

The exercise was conducted to instil confidence and remove fear among the public, besides motivating the police force.

According to the police, 3,511 Ganesha idols had been installed in public places across the district. Of them, 341 idols had been immersed on the first day itself, and 48 were immersed on the second day. The organisers have scheduled the immersion of 989 idols for the third day (Wednesday), 168 idols for the fourth day (Thursday) and 711 idols for the fifth day, according to a press release.

The district administration has the statistics of idols installed in public places, as the organisers have to get permission from the authorities concerned.

