Shivamogga police stop Mutalik from entering city

October 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

Pramod Mutalik had plans to visit Ragi Gudda locality in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police stopped Srirama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik from entering Shivamogga on Tuesday night. He was supposed to visit Ragi Gudda locality in Shivamogga, the place that witnessed violence during the Id Milad procession on October 1.

The police stopped the private bus he was travelling by near Masthikatte in Hosanagar taluk late in the night and took him to Davangere in another vehicle. The police served him a notice instructing him not to visit Ragi Gudda, citing that prohibitory orders were in effect in the locality.

Srirama Sene state president Gangadhar Kulkarni, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, condemned the police action. He maintained that Mutalik was not visiting Shivamogga to hold either a rally or a protest meeting. He had plans to meet the families affected by the violence.

Further, he said that his organization would hold a protest rally soon opposing the police action.

