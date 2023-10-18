HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga police stop Mutalik from entering city

Pramod Mutalik had plans to visit Ragi Gudda locality in Shivamogga

October 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police stopped Srirama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik from entering Shivamogga on Tuesday night. He was supposed to visit Ragi Gudda locality in Shivamogga, the place that witnessed violence during the Id Milad procession on October 1.

The police stopped the private bus he was travelling by near Masthikatte in Hosanagar taluk late in the night and took him to Davangere in another vehicle. The police served him a notice instructing him not to visit Ragi Gudda, citing that prohibitory orders were in effect in the locality.

Srirama Sene state president Gangadhar Kulkarni, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, condemned the police action. He maintained that Mutalik was not visiting Shivamogga to hold either a rally or a protest meeting. He had plans to meet the families affected by the violence.

Further, he said that his organization would hold a protest rally soon opposing the police action.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.