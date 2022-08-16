Shivamogga police shot at accused

Mohammed Jabi attempted to stab a policeman prompting the PSI to open fire

Security was beefed up in Shivamogga after tension prevailed in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Shivamogga police shot at and injured a 30-year-old person, wanted in an attempt to murder case, as he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman with a knife early morning on Tuesday.

Mohammed Jabi alias Charbi, a resident of Marnami Bailu, attempted to stab a policeman prompting PSI Manjunath S. Kuri to open fire. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his right leg. He has been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital.

Mr. Jabi is one among the accused in the stabbing case reported on Monday, during the minor clashes between two groups over placing a portrait of V.D. Savarkar in the city. Prem Singh, 20, was attacked while he was returning home from Gandhi Bazar.

The police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Nadeem, 25 of J.C. Nagar and Abdul Rahman, 25 of Buddha Nagar on Monday itself.