Shivamogga police shoot at rowdy-sheeter wanted in arson case

December 19, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Praveen alias Motu Praveen was wanted in connection with setting a car ablaze in Doddapete Police Station limits, reported three days ago. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Police shot at a rowdy-sheeter wanted in an arson case early morning on Monday when he allegedly tried to escape after attacking one of the policemen on the city outskirts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen alias Motu Praveen was wanted in connection with setting a car ablaze in Doddapete Police Station limits, reported three days ago. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the police had been to arrest him after collecting information about his whereabouts. He tried to escape after attacking Shivaraj, a police constable, forcing Shivamogga Rural PSI Ramesh to open fire. “In order to protect the staff and in self-defence, the officer opened fire,” he said.

Both the accused and the injured policeman have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital for treatment. He had been accused in 15 cases including – attempt to murder and cases registered under the NDPS Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US