Shivamogga police shoot at rowdy-sheeter wanted in arson case

December 19, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Police shot at a rowdy-sheeter wanted in an arson case early morning on Monday when he allegedly tried to escape after attacking one of the policemen on the city outskirts.

Praveen alias Motu Praveen was wanted in connection with setting a car ablaze in Doddapete Police Station limits, reported three days ago. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the police had been to arrest him after collecting information about his whereabouts. He tried to escape after attacking Shivaraj, a police constable, forcing Shivamogga Rural PSI Ramesh to open fire. “In order to protect the staff and in self-defence, the officer opened fire,” he said.

Both the accused and the injured policeman have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital for treatment. He had been accused in 15 cases including – attempt to murder and cases registered under the NDPS Act.