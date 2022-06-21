Shivamogga police shoot at accused

Shivamogga police shot at a person wanted in a robbery case on Tuesday. The police action came within hours after Shahid Qureshi allegedly escaped after assaulting two policemen with a knife.

Qureshi suffered bullet injuries on his right leg. He has been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital.

As he escaped after the knife attack, the polic were after him. Acting on a tip-off, they reached the place where he was hiding. Qureshi allegedly tried to escape again by attempting to hit the police with a machete. The police opened fire for their safety and took him into custody.

The policemen had been to Clarkpet in the city to arrest Shahid wanted in a robbery case. As they were chasing him, the accused allegedly hit the policemen with his knife and ran away. Gurunaik was attacked on his chest, while Ramesh suffered injuries in his hand. Both have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Superintendent of Police B.M.Laxmi Prasad visited the hospital.