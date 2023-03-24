ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police seize valuables worth ₹54.7 lakh

March 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Hassan

The valuables include foodgrains, non-stick dosa pans and saris meant to be distributed among voters on Ugadi

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police have seized valuables worth over ₹54.7 lakh during searches at election checkposts on Wednesday. The valuables seized include dosa pans, saris, packets of foodgrains, and cookers. It is suspected that some people tried to woo voters by distributing these items on the occasion of Ugadi festival.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that on March 22, 1,100 non-stick dosa pans worth ₹29.7 lakh were seized at the Agumbe checkpost in Tirthahalli taluk. The same day, 1,000 bags containing packets of tur, rava, wheat, and other foodgrains were seized in Shivamogga’s Vinoba Nagar. A total of 30 tonnes of foodgrains worth ₹8 lakh were seized.

In another incident Kote Police in the city seized 404 rice bags, valued at ₹ 7 lakh. Similarly, Doddapete police seized saris and cookers worth over ₹10 lakh, kept in a godown. The district administration has set up check-posts across the district to keep a tab on vehicles carrying valuables.  

