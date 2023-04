April 11, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga police seized gold jewellery worth ₹5.83 crore at Gandhi Bazar in Shivamogga early on April 11.

The police got information about some illegal activity from an informant. Kote Police Station Inspector Shivaprasad and his staff stopped the suspect and questioned the person who was carrying 9.5 kg of jewellery. The person had no documents with regard to the items.

The police seized the jewellery and handed them over to the Department of Commercial Taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT