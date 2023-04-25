Shivamogga: Police seize cash

April 25, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Police seized over ₹8 crore in cash being transported without proper documents in the district on Tuesday.

The police seized ₹5 crore in Anavatti police limits and another ₹45 lakh in Shiralakoppa police limits. In Sagar the police seized ₹ 3.07 crore at a checkpost in Sagar town on the day, said a press release issued by Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The district administration has set up 36 checkposts across the district to keep a tab on transportation of cash and valuables violating the model code of conduct. A committee headed by Zilla Panchayat CEO handles the cash seizures.

Since March 29 the district administration has seized valuables worth over ₹18.53 crore. After verifying the documents, seized valuables have been returned in many cases.