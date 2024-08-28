Shivamogga police search Central prison at Sogane

Shivamogga police searched the Central prison at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga at night on August 27. The raid was conducted in the wake of allegations of preferential treatment to film actor Darshan and a few other inmates at a Central prison in Bengaluru.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy led the team comprising more than 100 policemen. The staff searched for banned items in all barracks in the prison. The search continued for more than three hours.

The SP gave instructions to the prison staff to follow the rules strictly and ensure the inmates do not get access to any of the banned items.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.