Shivamogga police search Central prison at Sogane

Published - August 28, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The staff searched for banned items in all barracks in the prison. The search continued for more than three hours

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police searched the Central prison at Sogane near Shivamogga at night on August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga police searched the Central prison at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga at night on August 27. The raid was conducted in the wake of allegations of preferential treatment to film actor Darshan and a few other inmates at a Central prison in Bengaluru.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy led the team comprising more than 100 policemen. The staff searched for banned items in all barracks in the prison. The search continued for more than three hours.

The SP gave instructions to the prison staff to follow the rules strictly and ensure the inmates do not get access to any of the banned items.

Karnataka

