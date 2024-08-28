GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga police search Central prison at Sogane

The staff searched for banned items in all barracks in the prison. The search continued for more than three hours

Published - August 28, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga police searched the Central prison at Sogane near Shivamogga at night on August 27, 2024.

Shivamogga police searched the Central prison at Sogane near Shivamogga at night on August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga police searched the Central prison at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga at night on August 27. The raid was conducted in the wake of allegations of preferential treatment to film actor Darshan and a few other inmates at a Central prison in Bengaluru.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy led the team comprising more than 100 policemen. The staff searched for banned items in all barracks in the prison. The search continued for more than three hours.

The SP gave instructions to the prison staff to follow the rules strictly and ensure the inmates do not get access to any of the banned items.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.