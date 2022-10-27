Shivamogga police scan fingerprints of people roaming at night

The application does not save fingerprints, but compares with the pre-recorded data

Shivamogga police have begun using a mobile-based application that compares fingerprints to bring down crime during night time in the district.

The Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) application has fingerprints of criminals pre-installed. The police on night rounds scan the fingerprints of those roaming suspiciously. If they find fingerprints matching with the pre-recorded, they take such people into custody for further inquiry.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar told The Hindu that the police had been using the application for the past few days regularly. “The application does not record fresh fingerprints, but it compares with the pre-installed fingerprints. If anybody’s fingerprint matches with those installed, such persons would be taken to the police station for further procedures”, the SP said.

On an average, the police are checking the fingerprints of 300 to 500 people a night. “It is part of the national-level programme to track crime and criminals. We have been using it for past 15 to 20 days in the district”, he said.

The application has been installed on the mobile phones of officials and the staff, who are on the night rounds. They also carry a scanner to scan fingerprints.