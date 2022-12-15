Shivamogga police return valuables recovered in theft cases

December 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district police, on Thursday, returned valuables worth over ₹4.32 crore, recovered in 283 theft cases, to the complainants. The event was held in presence of senior officers of the department at the DAR Grounds.

Of the total property cases, 238 were registered in the current year, while 45 cases were recorded in the previous years.

The property theft cases registered in 2022 included one murder for gain, five dacoits, 24 extortion cases, 56 house break theft cases, 46 common theft, four cattle theft, 99 vehicle theft cases and five cheating cases. The police recovered valuables worth over ₹ 3.80 crore. The valuables included gold and silver items, mobile phones, vehicles, cattle, cash, electronic goods and arecanut.

The police returned valuables worth over ₹51.79 lakh recovered with regard to 45 theft cases registered in the previous years. They included four extortion cases, 12 house break theft, nine theft and 20 vehicle theft cases.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers were present.

