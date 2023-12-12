ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police recover 17 stolen bikes

December 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Doddapete Police in Shivamogga took a minor into custody and recovered 17 stolen bikes worth over ₹10.55 lakhs. The police are making efforts to nab others involved in the theft cases.

With the recovery of these bikes, the police have resolved four cases each registered in Doddapete Town, Davangree, Sagar Town, Sakharayapatna, Honnali, Bhadravathi, Tiptur, Hassan, Harapanahalli and other places.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar has congratulated the team led by Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, DySP Balaraj B., Police Inspector Ravi Kumar, PSI Thimmappa and others involved in resolving the cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US