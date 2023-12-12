HamberMenu
Shivamogga police recover 17 stolen bikes

December 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Doddapete Police in Shivamogga took a minor into custody and recovered 17 stolen bikes worth over ₹10.55 lakhs. The police are making efforts to nab others involved in the theft cases.

With the recovery of these bikes, the police have resolved four cases each registered in Doddapete Town, Davangree, Sagar Town, Sakharayapatna, Honnali, Bhadravathi, Tiptur, Hassan, Harapanahalli and other places.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar has congratulated the team led by Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, DySP Balaraj B., Police Inspector Ravi Kumar, PSI Thimmappa and others involved in resolving the cases.

