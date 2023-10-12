HamberMenu
Shivamogga Police raids poultry feed firm, books suo motu case for cow slaughter

October 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police, on Thursday, conducted a raid on a poultry feed firm on the city outskirts on Thursday and booked a case on charges of illegal transportation of cattle and slaughter. The industrial plot is said to have been owned by a prominent BJP leader and his family members.

Acting on a tip-off, Tunga Nagar PSI Kumar Kuragunda and his staff conducted the raid on Malnad Pro Rich, the firm located at Machenahalli Industrial Area. During the search, the police found a calf slaughtered.

The police seized a goods carrier and 12 feed packets. The police have booked a suo motu case against Kamalesh, his staff, who were operating at the firm, and the owner of the industrial plot under the relevant sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The police said to have enquired the BJP leader, who holds a prominent position in Shivamogga, about the incident. He reportedly told the police that he had been renting the plot for the last four months and had no idea about the cow slaughter.

