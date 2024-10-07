ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police open fire to arrest murder accused

Published - October 07, 2024 02:54 pm IST - Shivanogga

The accused, Ammu alias Habibulla, tried to escape after attacking a policeman, which prompted Inspector K.T. Gurney to open fire in self-defence after repeated warnings.

The Hindu Bureau

Ammu alias Habibulla, an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga police shot at a person wanted in an attempt-to-murder case as he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman in Tunga Nagar police station limits in the city on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested, Ammu alias Habibulla, was an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024.

A team of police was looking for him and when they learnt about his presence on the city outskirts, the members rushed to the place.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar stated that the accused tried to escape after attacking his staff. His conduct prompted police Inspector K.T. Gurney to open fire in self-defence, after repeated warnings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The injured have been shifted to McGann Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US