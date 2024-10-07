Shivamogga police open fire to arrest murder accused

Shivamogga police shot at a person wanted in an attempt-to-murder case as he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman in Tunga Nagar police station limits in the city on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning.

The arrested, Ammu alias Habibulla, was an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024.

A team of police was looking for him and when they learnt about his presence on the city outskirts, the members rushed to the place.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar stated that the accused tried to escape after attacking his staff. His conduct prompted police Inspector K.T. Gurney to open fire in self-defence, after repeated warnings.

The injured have been shifted to McGann Hospital.