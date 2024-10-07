GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga police open fire to arrest murder accused

The accused, Ammu alias Habibulla, tried to escape after attacking a policeman, which prompted Inspector K.T. Gurney to open fire in self-defence after repeated warnings.

Published - October 07, 2024 02:54 pm IST - Shivanogga

The Hindu Bureau
Ammu alias Habibulla, an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024.

Ammu alias Habibulla, an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga police shot at a person wanted in an attempt-to-murder case as he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman in Tunga Nagar police station limits in the city on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning.

The arrested, Ammu alias Habibulla, was an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024.

A team of police was looking for him and when they learnt about his presence on the city outskirts, the members rushed to the place.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar stated that the accused tried to escape after attacking his staff. His conduct prompted police Inspector K.T. Gurney to open fire in self-defence, after repeated warnings.

The injured have been shifted to McGann Hospital.

