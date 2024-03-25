ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police open fire to arrest murder accused

March 25, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The accused, Farru, was wanted in a murder case reported in Tunga Nagar limits on March 19.

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police shot at a person accused of murder as he allegedly attacked the police near Malligenahalli in Shivamogga taluk on Monday, March 25, morning.

Farru, who was wanted in a murder case reported in Tunga Nagar limits on March 19, suffered bullet injuries to his leg.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the accused had been absconding since the case was registered. When a team of police reached Malligenahalli after receiving inputs, the accused tried to escape after hitting Nagappa, a policeman attached to Tunga Nagar Station, with a knife. “In self-defence and to protect the life of the staff, Shivamogga Rural Police Inspector Satyagraha opened fire from his service revolver,” he said.

The injured police constable is undergoing treatment.

