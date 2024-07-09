GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga Police open fire to arrest an accused

Published - July 09, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Abdul Razak was arrested near Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Abdul Razak was arrested near Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shivamogga police opened fire to arrest a person, who is wanted in many cases including attempt to murder, at Thyajyahalli in Kumsi police station limits near Shivamogga on Tuesday morning.

Abdul Razak suffered injuries to his leg in the shootout. He allegedly tried to attack policeman Arjun with a knife, forcing the police to open fire at him.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the accused had been absconding. He had been involved in an attempt to murder and the offence under the NDPS Act (drug peddling) in Vinoba Nagar. The police were looking for him.

The Holehonnur PSI was forced to open fire in self defence at the accused as he tried to escape after attempting to attack the policeman. According to the SP, the police warned him repeatedly and shot at his leg. Later, he was shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

