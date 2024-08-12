ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police open fire to arrest a rowdy sheeter

Published - August 12, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police opened fire to arrest rowdy-sheeter Bhavith in Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga police, on Monday, shot at a rowdy sheeter as he allegedly attacked one of the policemen and arrested him on the outskirts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavith, the accused, was wanted in seven cases, including a murder case. He was involved in a series of crimes on Sunday night. He allegedly stopped the public on the road and attempted to assault them.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Bhavith and two of his associates stopped innocent people and assaulted them in Jayanagar police station limits on Sunday night. The police launched an operation to arrest him.

The police looking for the accused found him on the city outskirts within the Vinoba Nagar Police Station limits. As the police asked him to surrender, he did not stop. He also attacked one of the policemen, forcing a police official to open fire. He suffered injuries to one of his legs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US