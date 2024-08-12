Shivamogga police open fire to arrest a rowdy sheeter

Shivamogga police, on Monday, shot at a rowdy sheeter as he allegedly attacked one of the policemen and arrested him on the outskirts of the city.

Bhavith, the accused, was wanted in seven cases, including a murder case. He was involved in a series of crimes on Sunday night. He allegedly stopped the public on the road and attempted to assault them.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Bhavith and two of his associates stopped innocent people and assaulted them in Jayanagar police station limits on Sunday night. The police launched an operation to arrest him.

The police looking for the accused found him on the city outskirts within the Vinoba Nagar Police Station limits. As the police asked him to surrender, he did not stop. He also attacked one of the policemen, forcing a police official to open fire. He suffered injuries to one of his legs.