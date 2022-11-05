Shivamogga police open fire on man wanted in assault case

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 05, 2022 17:49 IST

Shivamogga police opened fire on an accused wanted in an assault case as he tried to escape after hitting one of the police staff with a knife on the outskirts of the city early morning on Saturday.

Aslam, who suffered bullet injuries, was wanted in connection with an assault reported in the city on October 30. Four unknown people hit Ashok Prabhu, a resident of Shivaji Road in the city, with a sharp weapon and fled. Doddapete Police had registered the case.

The police investigating the case arrested Asif, 26, a construction worker, and a resident of Sagar town, on Friday. The police had information that another accused, Aslam, was hiding near Rashi Developers Layout on Purle Road in the city. When a team of police led by PSI Vasanth of Doddapete Police Station, went to catch him, he allegedly tried to escape after hitting one of the policemen with a knife. His attack, according to Shivamogga SP G.K.Mithun Kumar, prompted the PSI to open fire. Aslam, who has been accused in nine criminal cases, has been shifted to a hospital. Policeman Ramesh suffered injuries in the incident.

This is the second such incident reported in Shivamogga in the last 10 days. The police opened fire at Jabi, 23, wanted in a murder case, on October 26. He had allegedly attempted to escape after assaulting a policeman.

