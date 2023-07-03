Shivamogga police open fire at rowdy sheeter

July 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Shivamogga police opened fire at a rowdy sheeter when he allegedly tried to attack policemen who were chasing him near Ayanur in Shivamogga taluk on Monday.

Saifulla Khan, alias Saifu, suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Jayanagar police station PSI Naveen shot at him as he allegedly tried to attack policeman Nagaraj. It is said that the police did warn him by firing in the air before aiming at him. He has been admitted to McGann Hospital.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Saifu had 18 cases against him. He had been absconding in a murder case reported within Jayanagar police station limits. “Mr. Naveen tried to secure him. He did not surrender and tried to attack our staff member. In retaliation, the PSI fired and secured him,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saifu is a member of a gang led by Market Fouzan, who has been arrested under the Goonda Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.