HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga police open fire at rowdy sheeter

July 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga police opened fire at a rowdy sheeter when he allegedly tried to attack policemen who were chasing him near Ayanur in Shivamogga taluk on Monday. 

Saifulla Khan, alias Saifu, suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Jayanagar police station PSI Naveen shot at him as he allegedly tried to attack policeman Nagaraj. It is said that the police did warn him by firing in the air before aiming at him. He has been admitted to McGann Hospital.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Saifu had 18 cases against him. He had been absconding in a murder case reported within Jayanagar police station limits. “Mr. Naveen tried to secure him. He did not surrender and tried to attack our staff member. In retaliation, the PSI fired and secured him,” he said.

Saifu is a member of a gang led by Market Fouzan, who has been arrested under the Goonda Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.