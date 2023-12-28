GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga police open fire at rowdy-sheeter who allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman

December 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police shot at a rowdy-sheeter as he tried to escape after allegedly attacking a policeman at Sominakoppa near Shivamogga early in the morning on Thursday.

Shivamogga police arrested Manja alias Olanga Manja, wanted in an attempt to murder, on Wednesday. The police took him out to recover the weapon he used to commit the crime. He tried to escape after attacking policeman Ravi with a dagger. Siddana Gowda, the Police Inspector warned him to drop the weapon. As he did not listen, the police officer initially opened fire in the air and shot at his leg, according to Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The police arrested Manja and shifted him to McGann Hospital for treatment. He has been facing many cases, including murder and attempts to murder. He allegedly attempted to murder a person on Monday in the city. Shashi, the victim, is undergoing treatment. The police are investigating the case.

