Shivamogga police launch ERSS

Hassan

25 January 2021 22:47 IST

The Shivamogga police launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in Shivamogga on Monday. Public can dial 112 for emergency response from the police.

S. Ravi, IGP of Eastern Range, flagged off 18 special vehicles allotted to the district in a programme on the day. Mr. Ravi said the public could contact the staff of ERSS by dialling 112. The staff members, who receive the call, will get necessary details from the public and respond to them immediately. The nearest vehicle would be sent to the spot and the caller would get a message on his/her mobile phone. In future, ambulance services would also be attached to ERSS, he said.

K.M. Shantaraju, Shivamogga SP, said the department had allotted 18 vehicles to the district. Of them, Shivamogga sub-division would get six vehicles and three each for Bhadravati, Sagar, Shikaripura, and Thirthahalli sub-divisions. In future, mobile-based application and Twitter handles would be activated to extend the ERRS services.

Advertising

Advertising