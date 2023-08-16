HamberMenu
Shivamogga police help boy fulfil his dream of becoming police officer

August 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Azan Khan saluting senior police officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Azan Khan saluting senior police officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eight-and-a-half-year-old Azan Khan experiencing being a police inspector at Doddapete Police Station. 

Eight-and-a-half-year-old Azan Khan experiencing being a police inspector at Doddapete Police Station.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shivamogga police, on Wednesday, fulfilled the wish of an eight-and-a-half-year-old boy by helping him experience being a police inspector at Doddapete Police Station for a couple of hours.

Azan Khan, son of Tabrej Khan, a resident of Sulebailu in the city, has heart-related health complications. His parents had requested the police officers in Shivamogga to help him realise his dream of becoming a police officer, symbolically.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar agreed to fulfil the boy’s wish. The boy wore the police uniform and occupied the Police Inspector’s chair in the evening, in the presence of senior officers. Interestingly, the boy showed his respect to senior officers with a salute and also had an interaction with the staff at the station.

Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhooma Reddy, Dy. SP Balaraj, Anjan Kumar, PI and other staff were present.

