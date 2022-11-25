Shivamogga police file chargesheet within 15 days of crime committed

November 25, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Police have filed the chargesheet in a murder case within 15 days of the crime. The police submitted the chargesheet in a Sagar court on November 24, while the complaint was registered by Kargal Police in Sagar taluk on November 9.

Thimmappa, 52, a daily labourer of Muralli Marathi village was allegedly attacked by Sidda, 37, on November 7. Sidda had entered Thimmappa’s house on the pretext of charging his mobile phone. Both Thimmappa and Sidda are residents of the same place and are known to each other.

A petty issue led to a heated argument between the two. Sidda hit Thimmappa’s head with a stick. Injured Thimmappa was admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. From there, he was shifted to a government hospital in Udupi. He did not recover, and succumbed to injuries on November 9.

Based on the complaint by Thimmappa’s wife Lakshmi the police registered the case under Section 302 (murder) and 448 (house trespass) of IPC. The accused was arrested on the same day.

K.V. Krishnappa, Circle Inspector, conducted the investigation under the guidance of senior officers –Vikram Amte, Additional SP, Rohan Jagadish, ASP of Sagar and others - and submitted the charge-sheet.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar said the chargesheet was filed within a short period with the support of the forensic laboratory in Davangere and doctors of Udupi hospital. The SP has appreciated the police officers for submitting the chargesheet in record time.