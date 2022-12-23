Shivamogga police destroy defective silencers and shrill horns

December 23, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Police, on Friday, destroyed 231 modified/defective silencers and 41 shrill horns seized in the district using road rollers. The police had seized defective/modified silencers and shrill horns from traffic rule violators across the district for the past few days.

Shivamogga sub-division police destroyed 70 such silencers and 30 horns at Shivappa Nayaka Circle. Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers were present.

Similar events were held in Bhadravathi, Sagar and Shikaripur as well. Bhadravathi Police destroyed 125 defective silencers at a prime traffic joint in presence of senior officers. Sagar police destroyed 14 defective silencers and 11 horns at Aitappa Circle on Sorab Road. Similarly, Shikaripur Police destroyed 12 defective silencers at Ambedkar Circle on the day.

The police conducted an event at prime locations to spread awareness among the public about the police action against those violating the traffic rules. Such activities would be held in future too if the vehicle owners continued to use defective silencers and shrill horns, the SP said in a communication to the media.