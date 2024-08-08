Shivamogga police deny allegations of KPTCL engineer

Shivamogga police have refuted the allegations of Shanthakumar Swamy, Assistant Engineer of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), who, before the Karnataka High Court, stated that he was tortured by Sagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopalakrishna T. Naik.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that the police took action as per the complaints filed against Shanthakumar Swamy, and he had been facing charges of harassing a lady. He allegedly hatched a conspiracy to fix her and her family members in a false ganja case, the Superintendent of Police said.

Shanthakumar Swamy, on July 6, appeared before Karnataka High Court and alleged that he had been tortured by Sagar Deputy Superintendent of Police and Sagar MLA. He alleged that the police officer threatened him at gunpoint. Based on his allegations, the court asked the State Government to submit a report. The police submitted a report to the court the next day.

Ganja case

Deputy Superintendent of Police Goplakrishna T. Naik told The Hindu on Thursday that the allegations against him were baseless. There was no proof of torturing the KPTCL official. “We have done a medical examination twice, and there is no evidence for his allegations,” he said.

Shanthakumar Swamy allegedly harassed a lady who refused to marry him, after learning about his previous marriage and divorce. He had not shared information about the divorce with the lady, whom he wanted to marry. Later, he continued to follow her and harass her repeatedly, forcing her to file the complaint with the police.

Last month, he hatched a conspiracy with another fellow, to fix the lady and her family members in a false ganja case. A few packets of ganja, obtained from peddlers, were dropped on the premises of her house. Later, he only called offices to raid and take action. Somehow, he wanted to harass her. “We have CCTV footage of his associate dropping the bag of ganja and recordings of his conversation about the conspiracy,” the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

Sagar Police arrested him in the ganja case. After he was released on bail, he made allegations against the MLA and Deputy Superintendent of Police in the High Court.

MLA denies charges

Meanwhile Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna also denied the allegations made by the KPTCL employee. Addressing the media in Shivamogga on Thursday, he said he did not know who Shanthakumar Swamy was. Moreover, he said he had been abroad on a visit to his daughter’s place in the last month when the police arrested Shanthakumar Swamy in connection with complaints against him.

