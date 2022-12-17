Shivamogga police conduct special drive against drunk driving

December 17, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police conducting a special drive against drunk driving in the district on Friday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga police, on Friday night, conducted a special drive against drunk driving in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had set up 20 special checkposts at various locations to identify people driving vehicles in an inebriated condition. Totally, the police booked 46 drunk and drive cases.

Shivamogga sub-division police registered 16 cases, Bhadravathi police booked three, six cases were booked in Sagar sub-division, five in Shikaripur and Thirthahalli sub-division police registered 16 cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police officers of all ranks took part in the drive conducted in the interest of avoiding accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US