  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Shivamogga police conduct special drive against drunk driving

December 17, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga police conducting a special drive against drunk driving in the district on Friday night.

Shivamogga police conducting a special drive against drunk driving in the district on Friday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga police, on Friday night, conducted a special drive against drunk driving in the district.

The police had set up 20 special checkposts at various locations to identify people driving vehicles in an inebriated condition. Totally, the police booked 46 drunk and drive cases.

Shivamogga sub-division police registered 16 cases, Bhadravathi police booked three, six cases were booked in Sagar sub-division, five in Shikaripur and Thirthahalli sub-division police registered 16 cases.

Police officers of all ranks took part in the drive conducted in the interest of avoiding accidents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.