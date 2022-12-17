Shivamogga police conduct special drive against drunk driving

December 17, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Hassan:

Shivamogga police, on Friday night, conducted a special drive against drunk driving in the district.

The police had set up 20 special checkposts at various locations to identify people driving vehicles in an inebriated condition. Totally, the police booked 46 drunk and drive cases.

Shivamogga sub-division police registered 16 cases, Bhadravathi police booked three, six cases were booked in Sagar sub-division, five in Shikaripur and Thirthahalli sub-division police registered 16 cases.

Police officers of all ranks took part in the drive conducted in the interest of avoiding accidents.