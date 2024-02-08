GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga police conduct foot patrolling across the district

February 08, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga police conducted foot patrolling in different locations of the district on Wednesday night to ensure residents felt safe and increase police visibility in busy areas.

Altogether, they booked 19 petty cases on people those who were causing nuisance in public places and against those whose conduct was suspicious.

In Shivamogga sub-division, the policemen conducted foot patrolling in A.A. Colony, Bommanakatte, Purle, Ayanur villages. Similarly, Bhadravathi sub-division staff conducted patrolling in Seege Bagi, Hanumanthanagar, Barandur, Donabathagga, Jambaraghatta. Shikaripur sub-division staff conducted patrolling in Shikaripur town, Doddapete, Anavatti, Azad Nagar, Pragathi Circle.

The policemen of the Sagar sub-divion went around Sagar Town, Aralekoppa, Soraba Road, Anand Pura Marikamba Temple, and surrounding areas. Thirthahalli police covered Thirthahalli town, Seebinakere, Bidaragodu, Baise, Bejuvalli, and other areas.

The police have been doing this exercise for the past few days. Senior police officers take part in the activity and interact with the public during patrolling. They appeal to the public to inform the police in case they find any untoward incidents in their locality.

