Shivamogga police book case against Sulibele

February 09, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police have registered a case against Narendra Modi supporter Chakravarthi Sulibele over his objectionable post with regard to the timetable of SSLC examinations. 

Jayanagar Police in the city booked the case on Thursday, February 8, on charges of conducting public mischief, as per Section 505 of the IPC, based on the complaint filed by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Shivamogga. 

According to the complaint, Sulibele posted a copy of the SSLC examinations on his X account (earlier Twitter), with a statement suggesting that the examinations on Friday, March 1, had been scheduled for an afternoon session to allow students of a particular community to do Namaz.

This allegation was later refuted by the Education Department. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa clarified that the examination on that day was scheduled considering the requirement of classrooms as the same day II PU exams also begin.

Vijay Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that Sulibele put up the misleading statement only to create a nuisance, divide people on the lines of religion, and disrupt peace.

