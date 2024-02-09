GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga police book case against Sulibele

February 09, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police have registered a case against Narendra Modi supporter Chakravarthi Sulibele over his objectionable post with regard to the timetable of SSLC examinations. 

Jayanagar Police in the city booked the case on Thursday, February 8, on charges of conducting public mischief, as per Section 505 of the IPC, based on the complaint filed by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Shivamogga. 

According to the complaint, Sulibele posted a copy of the SSLC examinations on his X account (earlier Twitter), with a statement suggesting that the examinations on Friday, March 1, had been scheduled for an afternoon session to allow students of a particular community to do Namaz.

This allegation was later refuted by the Education Department. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa clarified that the examination on that day was scheduled considering the requirement of classrooms as the same day II PU exams also begin.

Vijay Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that Sulibele put up the misleading statement only to create a nuisance, divide people on the lines of religion, and disrupt peace.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.