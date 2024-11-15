Shivamogga police book case against Eshwarappa over his ‘provocative’ statements

Jayanagar Police in Shivamogga have booked a case against former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on charges of promoting enmity between groups and deliberate attempts to outrage religious feelings.

Sidde Gowda H.M., police officer, filed the complaint on Thursday, following media reports of his press conference in Shivamogga held the previous day, Wednesday. Mr. Eshwarappa, in his press conference, alleged that Congress government in the State had been silent even after repeated incidents of waqf properties and a Muslim leader’s statement over B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution.

Further referring to the demand for reservations for Muslims in contracts, he wanted to know if the Congress wanted to make Hindustan into Pakistan. He also stated that there would be a rebellion under the leadership of religious leaders, and people would look for Congress leaders to murder.

His statements went viral on social media platforms. The police registered the case considering his statement was provocative under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.