 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga police book case against Eshwarappa over his ‘provocative’ statements

Published - November 15, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Jayanagar Police in Shivamogga have booked a case against former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on charges of promoting enmity between groups and deliberate attempts to outrage religious feelings.

Sidde Gowda H.M., police officer, filed the complaint on Thursday, following media reports of his press conference in Shivamogga held the previous day, Wednesday. Mr. Eshwarappa, in his press conference, alleged that Congress government in the State had been silent even after repeated incidents of waqf properties and a Muslim leader’s statement over B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution.

Further referring to the demand for reservations for Muslims in contracts, he wanted to know if the Congress wanted to make Hindustan into Pakistan. He also stated that there would be a rebellion under the leadership of religious leaders, and people would look for Congress leaders to murder.

His statements went viral on social media platforms. The police registered the case considering his statement was provocative under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.