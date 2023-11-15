Shivamogga police arrest two, seize ganja

November 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Shivamogga police arrested two people and recovered dry ganja weighing 250 grams from them at Anupina Katte in Shivamogga on Monday. The arrested have been identified as Altaf, 38, of Ramanagara in Sagar, and Inayat, 29, of Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga.

Acting on a tip-off, the Tunga Nagar Police reached the place and arrested the two. The value of the ganja seized from them is estimated to be over ₹2.1 lakh. Besides that, the police seized the car worth over ₹2.5 lakh and two mobile phones from them. Tunga Nagar Police have registered a case against them under the NDPS Act.

