Shivamogga police arrest two from Chitradurga for vandalising Gandhi statue

August 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police have arrested two people from Chitradurga on charges of vandalising Mahatma Gandhi statue at Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk. The arrested are Ganesh,24, and Vinay,25, of Pandrahalli near Chitradurga. They allegedly damaged the Gandhi statue at Holehonnur early in the morning on August 21.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press conference at Holehonnur on Thursday, said that he had constituted three teams to detect the case. “Our staff have succeeded in cracking the case by working on the available clues. Both the accused were agriculturists at Pandrahalli. They had a plan to visit Jog Falls that night. On the way, they stopped at Mahatma Gandhi Circle in the town and damaged the statue. They have admitted to the act”, he said.

Answering a question, the SP said that the accused had no criminal background and that further investigation was going on. “I cannot speak about the motive behind their act as of now. The interrogation is going on”, he said. The officer refused to divulge more details about the case at this stage. He appreciated the efforts of the policemen involved in the case. “There were nearly 50 policemen cracking the case. This was a challenging case, and they succeeded in cracking it”, he said.

Tension prevailed in Holehonnur town on August 21 after the statue was found damaged. Hundreds of people gathered on the main road and stopped the movement of vehicles on the highway connecting Chitradurga and Shivamogga. The people demanded the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the case. A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said that the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they damaged the statue.

Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, Dy. SP Nagaraj, Police Inspectors Lakshmipathi, Deepak, and others were present at the press conference.

