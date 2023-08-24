ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police arrest two from Chitradurga for vandalising Gandhi statue

August 24, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Gandhi statue at Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk was vandalised on August 20, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Holehonnur (Shivamogga):

Shivamogga Police have arrested two people from Chitradurga in connection with the vandalizing Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Holehonnur.

The arrested are Ganesh, 24, and Vinay, 25, of Pandrahalli near Chitradurga. They allegedly vandalised the statue on August 20 night.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press conference at Holehonnur on Thursday, said the accused, who were on the way to Jog in Sagar taluk, stopped at Holehonnur and vandalised the statue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that the accused admitted to the crime. “Further interrogation is on. So far the motive behind the incident is not known. We will know other details of the case as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US