Shivamogga police arrest two from Chitradurga for vandalising Gandhi statue

August 24, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Holehonnur (Shivamogga):

Shivamogga Police have arrested two people from Chitradurga in connection with the vandalizing Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Holehonnur.

The arrested are Ganesh, 24, and Vinay, 25, of Pandrahalli near Chitradurga. They allegedly vandalised the statue on August 20 night.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press conference at Holehonnur on Thursday, said the accused, who were on the way to Jog in Sagar taluk, stopped at Holehonnur and vandalised the statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that the accused admitted to the crime. “Further interrogation is on. So far the motive behind the incident is not known. We will know other details of the case as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.