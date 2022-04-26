Shivamogga police arrest three for murder threat

:

Shivamogga police have averted the murder of a Hindutva activist by arresting three people, who had allegedly planned the act. Doddapete police arrested Salman (18), Abbas (20) and Usman (18), residents of Mehaboob Nagar in the city, on Sunday.

Bharat, a resident of Seegehatti, had filed a complaint with the police on April 23, alleging that the accused had met his brother and threatened that they would murder him. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad told the media that the accused underwent a medical test and it was found that they had taken ganja. Besides threat of murder, they had been booked under the NDPS Act for consuming ganja.

Hindutva activist Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20. Following his murder, the city witnessed violence.