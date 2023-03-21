ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police arrest six people for robbery

March 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Hassan

They robbed a person three times in a row. The police succeeded in arresting the accused within 24 hours of registering the case. Three more minors involved in the act.

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police have succeeded in arresting six accused, who allegedly robbed a person three times in a row, within 24 hours of registering the case. Besides the six accused, three minors were also alleged to be involved in the criminal acts.

The arrested are Raju, 29, of Kashipura; Eshwar, 28; Hosamane Raju, 20, of Hosamane; Manikantha, 29, of Sharavathi Nagar; Vijay, 25, of Bommanakatte; and Raghu, 21, of Hosamane in Shivamogga. The police have seized two ATM cards, a mobile phone, and ₹9,200 in cash from them.

The accused snatched a mobile phone from Chandrasekhar, 38, on Jail Road in Vinoba Nagar on March 17. They contacted the victim and asked him to come to Hosamane to receive his phone. As he reached the place, he was robbed of cash. Again, a group of five approached him under the guise of offering him help to recover the mobile and cash that he had lost. They took him to a new layout on Sominakoppa Road in an autorickshaw and robbed him of two ATM cards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim filed a complaint with Vinobanagar Police on March 18. The police succeeded in arresting the accused by March 19, within 24 hours of registering the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US