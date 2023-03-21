Shivamogga police arrest six people for robbery

March 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga police have succeeded in arresting six accused, who allegedly robbed a person three times in a row, within 24 hours of registering the case. Besides the six accused, three minors were also alleged to be involved in the criminal acts.

The arrested are Raju, 29, of Kashipura; Eshwar, 28; Hosamane Raju, 20, of Hosamane; Manikantha, 29, of Sharavathi Nagar; Vijay, 25, of Bommanakatte; and Raghu, 21, of Hosamane in Shivamogga. The police have seized two ATM cards, a mobile phone, and ₹9,200 in cash from them.

The accused snatched a mobile phone from Chandrasekhar, 38, on Jail Road in Vinoba Nagar on March 17. They contacted the victim and asked him to come to Hosamane to receive his phone. As he reached the place, he was robbed of cash. Again, a group of five approached him under the guise of offering him help to recover the mobile and cash that he had lost. They took him to a new layout on Sominakoppa Road in an autorickshaw and robbed him of two ATM cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim filed a complaint with Vinobanagar Police on March 18. The police succeeded in arresting the accused by March 19, within 24 hours of registering the case.