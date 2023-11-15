ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police arrest seven on charge of murder

November 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga police have arrested seven people on charges of murder that was reported on Tuesday.

The arrested are Karthika, Kiran, Prakash, Suresh, Venugopal, Shreya and Prabhu. The accused were allegedly involved in the murder of Mallesh, 35. He was found murdered near Guddekal Temple in Kote Police Station limits on Tuesday evening.

Mallesh was a resident of Dharmaraya Street in the city. It is said that he had an affair with a girl a couple of years ago. The girl ended her life, and it is believed that Mallesh was responsible for her decision. Her brother Karthik and his friends attacked Mallesh and murdered him.

The Kote Police are investigating the case. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the police succeeded in arresting all seven people involved in the case.

