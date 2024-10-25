Shivamogga police arrest person who hit traffic police; attempt to murder case booked

Shivamogga police arrested the person who hit the traffic policeman while on duty on Thursday and booked a case on charge of attempt to murder, besides other allegations.

Mithun Jagadale, a resident of Hosamane Extension in Bhadravati, was presented before a court on Friday. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media that the accused hit the policeman, Prabhu, on duty. He was instructed to stop the car as he was driving his vehicle beyond the speed limit on B.H. Road. However, he did not stop. Instead, he hit the policeman and drove the car even as the policeman clung to the car’s bonnet.

Kote Police in Shivamogga booked the case against him on charges of attempting to murder and obstructing the government servant from discharging his duties.