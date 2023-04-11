HamberMenu
Shivamogga police arrest one, seize weapons

April 11, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga police, on Monday, arrested Azar alias Mohammed Azar, 25, on charges of possessing a country-made pistol and threatening a person of murder. The police seized a country-made pistol, airgun, airgun bullets, and 156 bottles of syrup mixed with a banned drug from him.

The police arrested him based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Riyal of Anna Nagar in the city. He had sold his bike to his Azar. However, the latter had not paid him the money. When he met Azar and asked him for the money on April 8, the accused allegedly assaulted him and also threatened him with murder, showing him a pistol. 

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar constituted a team to arrest the accused. The officers of Doddapete police and the anti-rowdy squad succeeded in arresting him. The police have booked the case against him under the Indian Arms Act, besides other sections of the IPC.

