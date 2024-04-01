Shivamogga police arrest one for murdering an aged woman

April 01, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga police, on Sunday, arrested a 24-year-old person on charges of murdering a 62-year-old lady over a financial transaction.

Mayura K.K., of Koduru Yalagallu village in Hosanagar taluk allegedly murdered Jayamma of Holalur in Shivamogga taluk.

The Ripponpet police found a dead body, in a decayed state, in a tank near Huncha village in Hosanagar taluk on March 18. The accused had thrown the body after tying it to a fencing rock. The police registered the case and sent the body to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. Two days later, on March 20, a person from Honnali in Davangere district, came forward to identify the deceased as his aunt Jayamma, 62, of Holalur.

Jayamma was working in an ashrama at Holalur. The accused, Mayura, came in contact with Jayamma, as one of his relatives also worked in the same place. He had borrowed a loan from Jayamma, but delayed its return, leading to repeated arguments between the two.

Mayura decided to murder her as he wanted to get rid of repeated troubles over the uncleared loan. Additionally, he hoped to acquire whatever valuables she possessed, once she died. He hatched a conspiracy with the help of a minor boy. He asked the lady to visit Ripponpet, assuring her that he would return her money. The lady went to Ripponpet on March 16. The accused took her in a car and murdered her. The police have taken both of the accused into custody.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar had formed teams to crack the case under the leadership of Hosanagar Circle Inspector Ningappa Karakanna. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanana Vamana Sutara, ASP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy monitored the investigation.