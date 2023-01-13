Shivamogga police arrest murder accused in Uttar Pradesh

January 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga police have arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh on charges of murdering a woman, who was found dead at Kimmane Golf Resort in Shivamogga two months ago.

Savithri, 45, who was working as housekeeping staff in the resort, was found dead on November 14. Based on the statement by her brother Ramesh, Tunga Nagar police registered an unnatural death report.

Upon examining the medical report, the police developed suspicion about her death. The doctors had noticed marks of injury on her body. Manjunath B., the police inspector of Tunga Nagar Police Station, during the investigation, found that Joginder, who was also working in the resort, missing since the incident took place.

The police, in a press release issued on Friday, said Joginder, 40, had an affair with the woman. He had left the place after murdering her on November 13, 2022. He had changed his cellphone as well. The police succeeded in tracing him to Basti district in Uttar Pradesh and bring him to Shivamogga.

The police have arrested Savithri’s brother Ramesh for supressing facts while filing the complaint.