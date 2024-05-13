Shivamogga police arrest murder accused after firing at him

Shivamogga Police arrested a person wanted in a murder case after opening fire at him at Beeranakere near Shivamogga on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoaib was an accused in the recent murder case reported at Lashkar Mohalla in the city. Acting on inputs, a team of police and r by Kumar, Police Sub-Inspector, reached the place to arrest him.

The accused tried to escape after attacking the police with a weapon. Kumar, the PSI, opened fire at him for self defence, according to Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

Shoaib was an accused in the case in which three people were murdered following a clash between two groups. He had identified with Adil, a rowdy-sheeter. He had been an accused in five cases, including murder.

The SP said that the police had warned him against involving in rowdy activities recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.