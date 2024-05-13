GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Shivamogga police arrest murder accused after firing at him

Shoaib allegedly tried to escape after attacking police

Published - May 13, 2024 08:20 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga police arrest a murder accused after opening fire at him on May 13.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga Police arrested a person wanted in a murder case after opening fire at him at Beeranakere near Shivamogga on May 13.

Shoaib was an accused in the recent murder case reported at Lashkar Mohalla in the city. Acting on inputs, a team of police and r by Kumar, Police Sub-Inspector, reached the place to arrest him.

The accused tried to escape after attacking the police with a weapon. Kumar, the PSI, opened fire at him for self defence, according to Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

Shoaib was an accused in the case in which three people were murdered following a clash between two groups. He had identified with Adil, a rowdy-sheeter. He had been an accused in five cases, including murder.

The SP said that the police had warned him against involving in rowdy activities recently.

